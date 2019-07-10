Northeast braces for trouble after heavy rains, 3 killed in Assam floods

State governments in the Northeast have sounded warnings after the meteorological department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the seven states of the region for the rest of the week.

According to a warning bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Nagaland from July 10 to July 14.

One person was killed and two others injured in two separate landslides induced by heavy rains in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The rainhas also triggered floods in 11 districts of Assam affecting over two lakh people across 530 villages. The floods have already claimed three lives and affected an area of 13,267 hectares of crop .

Incessant rainfall over the past few days have also inundated several low lying areas of Meghalaya’s capital Shillong and a landslide damaged a road at Malki locality on Tuesday.

Flashfloods and landslides at several places have affected normal life in Meghalaya and the state government had issued an alert urging people to stay indoors and be very careful while driving.

In Arunachal Pradesh over 200 people including 110 children who were stranded following flash floods on Monday have been evacuated from West Kameng district.

The Balipara-Charduar-Tawang road was closed for traffic on Wednesday due to landslides and flash floods.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu issued instructions to all government departments on Wednesday to initiate measures to tackle the situation and urged people to remain vigilant.

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) issued a warning on Tuesday alerting people about flash floods, mudslides, landslides and lightning strikes in the next few days.

“Public are requested not to shelter under large trees or camp near the river banks to prevent unnecessary risk to life from lightning and flash flood,” the release stated.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 17:58 IST