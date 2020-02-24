e-paper
Home / India News / Northeast Delhi violence orchestrated to coincide with Trump visit: MHA official

india Updated: Feb 24, 2020 19:06 IST
Sudhi Ranjan Sen
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The police issued a statement in the afternoon announcing prohibitory orders and appealing to residents in Delhi's Northeast District to maintain peace and harmony.
The violence in pockets in north-east Delhi on Monday was mostly likely orchestrated to coincide with US President Donald Trump’s 36-hour visit to the country, people familiar with the development said on Monday, articulating the home ministry’s assessment of the clashes.

One policeman died and many more people including security personnel were injured in the clashes that started around noon. There have been accusations at many places that the clashes took the police personnel at the spot by surprise.

The immediate trigger is a subject matter of a detailed investigation, a second senior official said.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla refused to speculate.

Bhalla said the situation is under control. “Senior officers in the field… Sufficient forces have been deployed,” he told reporters in a brief comment.

People who are aware of the matter said Home Ministry officials had been in touch with the police chief throughout the day. The police are expected to get a grip on the situation soon, the people familiar with the matter said.

Patnaik. who had been receiving frantic calls from top functionaries in the government over the violence, had parked himself in the police control room to track the action taken on the violence.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal was one of those who phoned Patnaik. In a tweet soon after, Baijal tweeted that he had “instructed” Delhi Police to take steps to control the law and order situation in the national capital.

