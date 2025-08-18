Shillong, An umbrella organisation of students in the northeastern region held a demonstration in Meghalaya's capital Shillong, demanding immediate measures by the Centre and the state government to stop illegal immigration from Bangladesh. North-East students' union stages sit-in against illegal immigration in Meghalaya

Leaders of the North East Students' Organisation claimed that similar protests were also held in the capitals of other states in the region.

In Shillong, NESO chairman Samuel B Jyrwa said the protest was a "call to action" to address an issue that has "altered the demography and stability of the North East".

"We have faced this problem for decades, especially in Tripura, Assam and even in Meghalaya. Since the prime minister has acknowledged the impact of large-scale immigration in his address on Independence Day, we hope that the Centre will take concrete steps to protect the welfare of the indigenous people," he said.

The Khasi Students' Union , a key NESO constituent, announced that it would intensify its own "Inner Line Permit -style checks" in Meghalaya, alleging the state government's inaction.

Several pro-ILP organisations had previously held verification drives of unregistered labourers in Meghalaya.

Under the laws of Meghalaya, migrant workers must register themselves with the labour department.

"The Centre is keen to stop illegal immigrants from entering the North-East, but the state government is not serious. Therefore, the KSU has been compelled to implement its own ILP-style checks with volunteers against illegal immigrants and doubtful people," KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah said.

He claimed that the union was "forced to take the law into its own hands" in the absence of legal safeguards.

The KSU has stepped up border vigilance in South West Khasi Hills, he claimed.

The KSU leader also demanded that a territorial army for Meghalaya, similar to Mizoram, be created to protect the state's borders.

"As long as the government cannot implement ILP or any other mechanism, we will be compelled to act," he said.

NESO said it would meet soon to decide the next course of action.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.