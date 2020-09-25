e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Northern Railway cancels some trains due to farmers’ agitation in Punjab

Northern Railway cancels some trains due to farmers’ agitation in Punjab

During the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament, the two Houses passed Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

india Updated: Sep 25, 2020 09:51 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
The trains will remain cancelled or partially cancelled, as per Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO) of the zone
The trains will remain cancelled or partially cancelled, as per Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO) of the zone(PTI file photo. Representative image)
         

Keeping in view the farmers’ agitation in Punjab against agriculture bills, some trains operated by Northern Railway will remain cancelled or partially cancelled, as per Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO) of the zone.

The 04652 Amritsar-Jaynagar Express has been cancelled on September 25. Consequently, the 04651 Jaynagar-Amritsar Express will also remain cancelled on September 27.

The 02058/02057 New Delhi - Una Himachal special train journey commencing on September 25 will be short terminated at/short originate from Chandigarh.

The 02904 Amritsar-Mumbai Central Special train journey commencing on September 24, 25 and 26 will short originate from Ambala instead of journey commencing on September 25, 26 and 27.

During the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament, the two Houses passed Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.A bill to amend the Essential Commodities Act was also passed.

tags
top news
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission to announce dates today
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission to announce dates today
Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected
Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Key gap in antigen testing protocol prompts rethink
Key gap in antigen testing protocol prompts rethink
Kangana versus BMC: The case so far
Kangana versus BMC: The case so far
Farmers’ Protest LIVE: Nationwide Bharat Bandh protests underway
Farmers’ Protest LIVE: Nationwide Bharat Bandh protests underway
Rushdie, Chomsky, Mira Nair, among 200 personalities demanding Khalid’s release
Rushdie, Chomsky, Mira Nair, among 200 personalities demanding Khalid’s release
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In