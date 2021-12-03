‘Not a subject of politics’: Mandaviya tells opposition over oxygen-related deaths during Covid-19 second wave

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday urged opposition parties to stop doing politics over the deaths related to the shortage of oxygen during the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

While replying to a question from the opposition on the coronavirus pandemic, the Union health minister asked them to “take note” of the efforts taken by the Centre in mitigating the crisis.

"Sadly, even in such a situation, many people did not refrain from playing politics. I appeal, take note of our honest efforts. This is not a subject of politics," Mandaviya said during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

Mandaviya also said as many as 19 states responded to the Centre’s query on deaths related to the shortage of oxygen during the second wave and only Punjab replied saying four deaths were being investigated.

He said that the Union government had made “all possible efforts” to ensure the availability of oxygen and augmented production after the demand for the life-saving gas swelled during the second wave.

"The politics around oxygen started with the second wave of Covid-19 and some states went to courts and showed increased demand for oxygen in their respective states to get favourable orders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked chief ministers not to hide any number related to deaths due to Covid-19 or oxygen," Mandaviya said.

He also said the Centre wrote thrice to states regarding the issue. "We made it public. Still, politics is happening," he added.

During Parliament’s Monsoon Session earlier this year, the Centre said no deaths due to oxygen shortage were specifically reported by the states.

During the proceedings later in the day, Mandaviya also said the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths per million population in India was among the “lowest in the world.”

There were 25,000 cases and 340 deaths reported per million population in India, according to the data provided by the minister.