Not afraid of PM, his arrogance makes me laugh: Rahul in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speeches in Parliament and the subsequent interview to news agency ANI, saying “I am not afraid of Narendra Modi; his arrogance makes me laugh”.

Speaking at a rally in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district, where elections begin on February 14, the Congress leader said, “Modi ji does not do his own work and then blames us”.

“In his interview later in the day, he said, ‘Rahul does not listen’. Do you know what it means? It means that the pressure of ED and CBI does not work on Rahul... Why would I listen?,” Gandhi said, adding, “I am not afraid of Narendra Modi; his arrogance makes me laugh”.

In his interview with ANI, PM Modi on Wednesday said the departments concerned have issued clarifications regarding Rahul Gandhi’s accusations that he made in Parliament. “How do I reply to a person who does not listen, and does not sit in the House?” Modi said.

During his speeches in Parliament on February 7 and 8, Modi launched blistering attacks on the Congress as he accused the Opposition party of destabilising state governments, corruption, putting a family’s interests over everyone else’s and not respecting freedom of speech among others. He also said that Congress is in the “grip of urban Naxals as they are controlling its thoughts and ideology”.

Referring to the PM’s speeches, Gandhi said: “PM Modi gave a long speech in which he said wrong things about the Congress, about me which he generally does...”

“Narendra Modi blames us for arranging for buses for migrants. That was not our job. We were not in power. Modi ji does not do his own work and then blames us. You could not prove employment to people. In fact, you rendered people jobless,” he added.

Gandhi further attacked the PM over demonetisation and “implementation of the wrong GST in the country”.

“PM destroyed the farmers, labourers, small and medium traders by bringing demonetisation and wrong GST. He brought all of them on the roads. During demonetisation, the common man was forced to stand in long queues...But no millionaire was seen in that queue. He promised to end black money but it was turned into white and given to BJP,” he said.

Polling for the 70-member Uttarakhand legislative assembly will be held on February 14 and the votes will be counted on March 10.

The state BJP, meanwhile, refuted the allegations of Congress and termed it a party “which has lost its credibility.”

“Congress has been totally rejected by the people of state and country as they know that it’s the synonym to corruption and misgovernance. The only party which has worked for actual development of the state is the BJP. People will once again shower their blessings on it in the upcoming assembly elections and give it a chance to serve them again,” said party state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON