New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Thursday held homebuyers have a right to protest peacefully against builders for their grievances and it doesn't amount to defamation. Not defamation if homebuyers peacefully protest against builders, SC holds

A bench of Justices K V Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh said any attempt to portray it as a criminal offence, sans necessary ingredients, would be a clear abuse of process and ought to be "nipped in the bud".

"A right to protest peacefully without falling foul of the law is a corresponding right, which the consumers ought to possess just as the seller enjoys his right to commercial speech," the bench said.

The observation came when the bench quashed a criminal defamation case against homebuyers for erecting banners being dissatisfied with the services of the developer.

"We find that the manner of the protest resorted to by the appellants was peaceful and orderly and without in any manner using offensive or abusive language. It could not be said that the appellants crossed the lakshman rekha and transgressed into the offending zone," the bench said.

The top court observed "no foul" or intemperate language used by the homebuyers against the developer.

"There is no reference to any expression like 'fraud, cheating, misappropriation', etc. In mild and temperate language, certain issues, which the appellants perceived as their grievances have been aired...," it noted.

In a business relationship like that of a builder and homebuyer, the court said, certain allowances in the use of phraseology in communication should be provided as long as the deployment of the phraseology in question was based on good faith.

The top court observed language is the vehicle through which thoughts are conveyed and said, "Had the appellants exceeded their privilege in erecting the banner? We do not think so. As set out earlier, all that the banner depicts is what they thought were their grievances against the respondent with whom they had a business relationship."

The bench added, "The banner sets out that one of the issues was “ignoring grievances” implying thereby that there have been running issues between the two – something which is bound to occur in a builder-buyer relationship."

The top court said the careful choice of the words, conscious avoidance of intemperate, rude or abusive language and the peaceful manner of protest, points that banners were erected to protect the legitimate interests of the homeowners.

"Their case wholly falls within the sweep, scope and ambit of exception 9 to Section 499. Their peaceful protest is protected by Article 19 and of the Constitution of India. The criminal proceedings levelled against them, if allowed to continue, will be a clear abuse of process," it held.

In the top court, homebuyers challenged the summons in the defamation case filed by the builder.

The defamation case was filed against homebuyers for erecting banners with "false and defamatory statements" against the builder.

The Borivali magisterial court in Mumbai on October 4, 2016, after examining the complaint and verifying the complainant's tatement, issued summons against the homebuyers.

The homebuyers subsequently moved the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the complaint and the summons but failed.

