Not early harvest package, looking at CEPA upgrade: South Korean minister Yeo

NEW DELHI: South Korea is hoping to conclude negotiations with India within 2022 to upgrade the bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) finalised more than a decade ago without going in for an early harvest package, South Korean trade minister Yeo Han-koo said on Wednesday.

Yeo, who held wide-ranging talks with his Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Tuesday, told Hindustan Times in an interview that South Korea and India have great potential to forge stronger partnerships for the post-pandemic era in key areas such as supply chains, emerging technologies, climate change, digital, vaccines and public health cooperation. Edited excerpts:

Q. Looking ahead at 2022, what are the priorities for India and South Korea and how are you going to work together on recovering from Covid-19?

A: I think 2022 will be a very important year in the sense that we are bracing for this post-pandemic era, and now, the whole world, especially in terms of the global trading environment, we are going through a really big paradigm change. I would say the traditional scope of trade policy is expanding to [cope with] not just this market opening, but also supply chains, emerging technologies, climate change, digital and even vaccines and public health cooperation. In many ways, many countries are preparing for what to do in the near future. In this sense, I think Korea and India have great potential to forge stronger partnerships in this rapidly changing era, for example, in supply chains. Now, this is the buzzword around the world, and we have been so used to global supply chains that were developed decades ago. And now we realise that disruptions or even small and unexpected hiccups along the value chain can really have serious implications for global trading. Korea has its New Southern Policy, which puts Asean and India at the centre of our diplomatic, economic and industrial cooperation. India has its Make in India and [Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives]. I think there’s a big potential for both countries to forge stronger ties. A lot of investments have been made by Korean companies into India, in critical areas such as automobiles, electric cars, mobile phones and displays. I think that is really the big proof that the supply chains between the two countries are getting interconnected and becoming more important.

Q. India has been working jointly with several partners, such as France, Japan and Australia, on supply chains. Are you also looking at working with India and other third countries on supply chains?

A: Yes, the thing is Korea and India are supplementary to each other. For example, Korean companies are very strong and world leaders in critical supply chains [for products] such as semiconductors, batteries, electric vehicles and displays. In India, you guys are very strong in bio-pharma, ICT and software...We value India as an important partner for complementing our supply chains. And in this sense, the CEPA could really bolster supply chains, this connectivity and cooperation.

Q. Two focus areas of South Korea’s New Southern Policy (NSP) are Asean and India. Despite the disruption caused by Covid-19, has this policy had the kind of impact you were looking for?

A: It has worked. Before I was appointed as trade minister, I was a secretary to the [South Korean] president on the New Southern Policy. I was deeply involved in developing the NSP-plus that we rolled out in 2020. Despite Covid-19, trade and investment are really picking up very rapidly, especially in NSP countries like India and Asean. I think in the case of India, our trade volume increased 50% compared to before the NSP. What happened during Covid-19 was the paradigm change in terms of rapid digitalisation. I visited Singapore in December to conclude a digital partnership agreement that was the first of its kind for [South] Korea, and the fourth one for Singapore. I think that is one example of how in this era of digitalisation, Korea and the NSP countries can forge stronger partnerships. India is a leader in ICT and software, and Korea is well-known for digital infrastructure, 5G, 6G, and hi-tech in those areas. I think if we forge more people-to-people contacts and business-to-business contacts in those areas, it could be mutually beneficial.

Q. Upgrading the CEPA was one of the focus areas of your discussions with your Indian counterpart. What is the progress in this regard? I believe the Indian side raised the issue of an early harvest package finalised some time ago that needs to be notified.

A: Yes, [commerce] minister [Piyush] Goyal and I had a very intensive, very constructive and fruitful discussion. We met for four hours. I think it was worth it for me to travel all the way to India. I think CEPA unleashed great potential [but] despite all this potential, I think CEPA could be sort of the framework to build on and then expand. The CEPA took effect in 2010, which was forever ago, and now the world is completely changed. We still rely on the framework that we negotiated like 15 years ago, and then came into effect about 11 years ago. We need an upgrade to jumpstart our bilateral cooperation. We launched these upgrade negotiations in 2016, but I think the progress has been sort of on and off. I think what we agreed on between the two ministers is that we really need to renew this momentum and then bring a new spirit into this process so that in 2022, we could really conclude a more upgraded and better CEPA.

Q. Are you looking at concluding the process within this year?

A: Yeah, absolutely within this year.

Q. And the early harvest package?

A: I think there was some misunderstanding on both sides. I think we cleared that misunderstanding [on Tuesday]. I think what I understand is that India took it as, okay, we agreed on the early harvest package, and [it came] into effect right away, and then the rest of the negotiations will continue. But at that time, what Korea thought we got into was that, okay, this is an early harvest package that we agreed on and this is sort of a first stage, but [it has] not [taken] effect. I mean, we create this momentum in stage one, and building on it, we continue to accelerate. And when we conclude, we take into effect all of this. In our system, the ratification process in the National Assembly is quite stringent and very, very intensive. We’ve never done [things] just partially, you know, partially concluded an early harvest [package], and then ratify it in the National Assembly, and then continue on with the rest of it. We never did it, our system doesn’t allow that.

Q. So what you’re looking at is the full upgrade of CEPA?

A: Yeah, exactly.

Q. One of the things South Korean officials and companies mention, especially in the context of South Korean firms leaving China and wanting to come to India, is that it’s not easy for them to access the Indian market. Has this changed or are there things that can be done to ease their entry?

A: I think there has been improvement in the meantime, but obviously, I think there could be room for improvement to really position India as a sort of a new centre of the supply chain competition in this changing world. A lot of really key, strategic Korean companies are flooding into India, but I think [with] an easier regulatory framework and more attention to induce good Korean companies, there could be many more Korean companies willing to come and invest and work with India. I think these are some of issues that Korean businesses are raising, for example, the BIS certification process, some customs issues, [such as] when the HS code was changed into a new system. I think there are some sort of hiccups [but] it’s not something that we don’t have common ground on. I mean we are in the process of trying to understand each other and trying to find an amicable solution.

Q. I believe the Indian side also raised the issue of access for certain commodities such as steel, meat, agricultural products and organic products. Is this something that you’re looking at now?

A: Yeah, I think this is mutual. You had a question about the Korean complaints and these [are] Indian complaints. I think in any healthy relationship, especially this trade relationship worth $20 billion, it’s natural that we have some sort of irritants, small or big on both sides. I think what matters is not those irritants, but how to bring this to attention and how to resolve them in a transparent, mutually trusted manner. I think that’s what CEPA is all about. We had a very intensive discussion on what Indian companies have issues with and also what Korean companies have issues with. I’m more confident that both authorities can keep the communication channels open and find a reasonable, win-win solution for those issues.

During my interactions with the business communities of both countries – I met with the CII and also Korean businesses here – what I could observe is that maybe we need to understand each other better. Maybe there aren’t enough people-to-people or business-to-business contacts to really understand each other’s systems, how things work, and things like that. I think that could be one of the problems [behind these] issues. I feel we need to encourage more exchanges at the top level or medium level in business, as well as in the government. I think that could be our starting point for really strengthening our cooperation.

Q. India’s Make in India Atmanirbhar Bharat [self-reliant India] initiatives have been described by some countries as protectionist. How does South Korea perceive these initiatives?

A: I don’t know all the details about this specific policy element, but I think basically, around the world, one of the paradigm changes is the renaissance of industrial policy. Normally, East Asian countries were known for a very meticulous, articulate industrial policy, but now, in the US and in Europe, they are eager to compete with industrial policy. I think each country needs to judge what would be the ideal industrial policy that it wants to introduce. But I think what matters is that we need to use industrial policy in a way that complies with international trade norms and WTO rules, and not in a way to really close down, and then really just to be monopolies, but in a way to encourage investment flows in both ways, and keep things open.

Q. The shortage of semiconductors is causing problems everywhere. Is that something that came up in the meeting with the Indian side?

A: We didn’t discuss the semiconductor issue. But [South] Korea is a key player in semiconductors and I’m not surprised to go anywhere and get this question about semiconductors. I think basically this is [for] the private sector, they need to make a business decision based on business principles, but it’s also true that governments around the world are really concerned about this shortage of semiconductors. In this sense, I think government-to-government dialogue and exchanges could help. So we are open-minded.

