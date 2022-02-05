‘Not feasible’: Kerala BJP apprises railway minister of Silverline project issues

A delegation from state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit on Friday shared the problems associated with the high-speed Silverline project with Union railway minister Ashwani Vaishnaw.

“We shared all the problems arising out of the project and feel he has been fully convinced. It is a project detrimental to the state’s economy and ecology and it is mooted only to fill up CPI(M) coffers,” tweeted the minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan, who had accompanied the team.

During their meeting in Delhi, the delegation members, including “Metro Man” E Sreedharan also talked about the mounting protest against the project with Vaishnaw.

Later the railway minister also tweeted: “Metro Man E Sreedharan explained me about serious technical issues with Silverline. Without field level survey (FLS), land plan and sanction, land acquisition cannot be done.”

“It is not feasible in the present form. There are many technical and practical issues. And the government says it will be completed by 2025, going by my knowledge it is not possible,” said Sreedharan who has been opposing the project since the idea was conceived.

Meanwhile, the railways informed the high court (HC) on Friday that the proposed Silverline can’t run parallel to the existing railway line as it will cripple further the railway network expansion .

According to the existing plan, Silverline was planned parallel to existing railway line from Tirur to Kasaragod (220 km). The court was hearing the single bench order staying survey proceedings of the Silverline.

The state’s ambitious ₹63,940-crore high-speed rail project ran into rough weather after main opposition parties and environmentalists opposed it vehemently.

The project seeks to develop a high-speed rail corridor connecting Kasaragod in the state’s north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south bringing down travelling time of 12 hours to four. Though no social and environment impact studies were held, the state government is rushing ahead while ignoring large-scale protests. Activists said the government conceived the idea even after climate experts and others warned it will face recurring calamities due to climate change.

Last month, noted social activist Medha Patakar also joined the protest against the project and said she never expected such a project from a Left government.