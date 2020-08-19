e-paper
Home / India News / Not right for me to comment on SC’s verdict: Sanjay Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput case

Not right for me to comment on SC’s verdict: Sanjay Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput case

Notably, holding that the FIR registered in Bihar’s Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to investigate the case.

india Updated: Aug 19, 2020 14:42 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Shivani Kumar
Posted by Shivani Kumar
Mumbai, Maharashtra
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that it is “not right” for him to make any political comment on Supreme Court’s latest order in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

“Supreme Court has given its verdict, it is not right to make political comments. Our state’s justice system has always been one of the best in the country, no one is above law here and to provide justice to all has been the norm,” Raut said while speaking to ANI.

“Those in the government who know the law, the Mumbai Police Commissioner or our Advocate General can talk about it, it is not fit for me to comment on the verdict of Supreme Court,” he added.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor’s death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government’s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput’s father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

