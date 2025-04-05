Not in race for Tamil Nadu BJP chief, says Annamalai

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Annamalai on Friday said he was not in the race for the post of party’s Tamil Nadu unit chief as the BJP does not have the scope for a contest. Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai said his work as a party worker would continue and asserted he came to politics opposing corruption and there will be no compromise in that respect (PTI)

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Annamalai said: “I am not in the race for the post of the new state president... I am not ready for any quarrel and I am not in the race.”

The BJP is in the process of electing heads for 13 state units, including Tamil Nadu. The BJP has appointed district presidents to all its 67 party units in Tamil Nadu.

The state unit president is unanimously elected in the BJP, Annamalai said, adding that there is no contest or competition for the top post unlike other parties. “There is no contest for a leadership post within the BJP. We select a leader unanimously. So where is the concept of a competition here? That’s why I said that I’m not in the race for the state leadership,” he said.

He said his work as a party worker would continue and asserted he came to politics opposing corruption and there will be no compromise in that respect. “I will do the work assigned to me by the party and there is no problem for me,” he said.

On the reports of the AIADMK leadership seeking to ease him out of office of state unit president to forge an alliance with the BJP for the 2026 assembly election, Annamalai said he was not inclined to make any comment.

“As far as I am concerned, the BJP should do well for all times to come, we will talk at the time of election of new president,” he said and added that it could happen soon.

The 2026 election is important for the people, he said and asked if they should be affected for five more years under the DMK regime. “We need to consider all these things,” he said. AIADMK had alleged Annamalai targeted its leaders including CN Annadurai, the iconic ideologue and late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.