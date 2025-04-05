Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Not in race for Tamil Nadu BJP chief, says Annamalai

ByDivya Chandrababu , Chennai
Apr 05, 2025 06:04 AM IST

The state unit president is unanimously elected in the BJP, Annamalai said, adding that there is no contest or competition for the top post unlike other parties

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Annamalai on Friday said he was not in the race for the post of party’s Tamil Nadu unit chief as the BJP does not have the scope for a contest.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai said his work as a party worker would continue and asserted he came to politics opposing corruption and there will be no compromise in that respect (PTI)
Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai said his work as a party worker would continue and asserted he came to politics opposing corruption and there will be no compromise in that respect (PTI)

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Annamalai said: “I am not in the race for the post of the new state president... I am not ready for any quarrel and I am not in the race.”

The BJP is in the process of electing heads for 13 state units, including Tamil Nadu. The BJP has appointed district presidents to all its 67 party units in Tamil Nadu.

The state unit president is unanimously elected in the BJP, Annamalai said, adding that there is no contest or competition for the top post unlike other parties. “There is no contest for a leadership post within the BJP. We select a leader unanimously. So where is the concept of a competition here? That’s why I said that I’m not in the race for the state leadership,” he said.

He said his work as a party worker would continue and asserted he came to politics opposing corruption and there will be no compromise in that respect. “I will do the work assigned to me by the party and there is no problem for me,” he said.

On the reports of the AIADMK leadership seeking to ease him out of office of state unit president to forge an alliance with the BJP for the 2026 assembly election, Annamalai said he was not inclined to make any comment.

“As far as I am concerned, the BJP should do well for all times to come, we will talk at the time of election of new president,” he said and added that it could happen soon.

The 2026 election is important for the people, he said and asked if they should be affected for five more years under the DMK regime. “We need to consider all these things,” he said. AIADMK had alleged Annamalai targeted its leaders including CN Annadurai, the iconic ideologue and late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Not in race for Tamil Nadu BJP chief, says Annamalai
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On