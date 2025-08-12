New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it was "not interested in castigating the officers" but protecting Aravalli hills and ranges as it granted two more months to a panel to furnish report on the "uniform definition" of the hills. Not interested in castigating officers but protecting Aravalli hills, ranges: SC

While hearing a matter relating to illegal mining in Aravalli hills and ranges, the apex court in May last year outlined different definitions of Aravalli hills adopted by different states to be a major issue.

It then directed the formation of a committee to give a "uniform definition" of Aravalli hills and ranges which passes through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

On May 27, the top court directed the committee to expedite the process, finalise and submit a report to the court within two months.

On Tuesday, the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria.

Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, said multiple meetings were held with the officials concerned and the received information was being analysed.

Bhati sought a two-month extension to carry out the analysis for the whole of Aravalli hills and ranges running across the four states.

The bench recalled being informed on May 27 about the multiple meetings of the main panel and the technical support committee and report being in the final stages.

The two months granted by the court in May, the bench pointed out, lapsed on July 27.

The bench further noted that on account of different definitions of Aravalli hills, different yardsticks were being followed by states while granting permission for mining activities.

It said a policy decision with regard to definition of Aravalli hills was required to be taken.

While expressing its inclination to grant more time by way of a last chance, the bench said members of the committee were liable for contempt of court as the May 27 order directed them to submit a final repot within two months.

"We could have taken a serious view of the matter. However, we are not interested in castigating the officers. We are only interested in protecting the Aravalli hills and ranges," the bench said.

Observing it does not want any further damage to Aravallis hills, the bench said if uncontrolled mining activities were permitted, it would cause a great threat to the ecology of the area.

The bench granted time till October 15 to the committee to file its report and recommendations.

The committee was suggested to meet, including virtually, on a regular basis to finalise the report.

In its order passed on May 9, 2024, the apex court said the issue regarding mining activities in Aravalli hills and ranges was needed to be addressed jointly by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the four states Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat.

