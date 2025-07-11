Panaji, The Forest Rights Act is primarily known for protecting the land rights of tribal communities, but it is also benefiting several other groups, covering a wider section of society, in Goa, a senior official has said. Not just tribals, other communities also benefiting from Forest Rights Act in Goa: Official

Ajay Ramchandra Gaude, state nodal officer for the implementation of the Act in the coastal state, said that of the 10,136 claims they have received, more than 4,000 have been made by ‘Other Forest Dwellers' .

The Goa government under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced that it will clear all land claims filed under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers Act, popularly known as the Forest Rights Act, before December 19.

Gaude told PTI Videos that most of the claims have been received from the talukas of Canacona and Dharbandora in South Goa and Sattari in North Goa.

In Sattari, of the 2,460 claims settled so far, only 46 belong to members of the Scheduled Tribe community, while 2,414 have been filed by those from non-ST groups. As far as claims filed by groups as a single entity, no such requests have come from the ST community. However, 22 similar claims have been filed by OTFDs, he said.

According to the official, anybody belonging to any community, caste, or any religion can put in their claims if they live in the forest and depend on forest produce for sustenance.

In Dharbandora taluka, of the 1,704 claims settled, 761 are of tribals, 964 are non-ST beneficiaries. Of the 73 community claims in this taluka, 26 are of ST beneficiaries and 47 are from non-ST groups, the official said.

Gaude said the Forest Rights Act was brought in to help those living in forest areas for years and depending on forest produce.

“So, the Forest Rights Act is basically for everyone. There is a misconception that the Forest Rights Act is only for the tribal community. It is not so,” he said.

“It’s not just the tribal community that is benefiting under the Act. Through these forest rights claims, we are giving ‘sanads’ to different communities in the state of Goa,” he said.

However, the scene is different in the Canacona taluka, where all the 2,450 individuals whose claims are being settled belong to the ST community.

Vishant Ranganath Khandeparkar, a resident of Codli village in Dharbandora taluka, said his forefathers cultivated their land for more than 100 years. “After them, I am continuing it. Through the Act, we have got the sanad. The government and the forest department have done a good job,” said the non-ST beneficiary.

Babita Nagesh Lambor, another non-tribal claimant and resident of Collem village in Dharbandora taluka, said they have been living in forest areas for over a century.

“Earlier, we used to grow rice, sugarcane, cashewnut, coconut, and much more. We have got the sanad from the government and subsequently received benefits from the Agriculture Department,” she said.

