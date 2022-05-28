'Not superstition,' says Gujarat minister as he flogs himself with chains. Watch video

A video of Gujarat minister Arvind Raiyani flogging himself with mental chains has surfaced on social media inviting criticism that the minister spread superstition through his act. The minister said it is wrong to term his action as 'superstition', while the BJP said there is a thin line between faith and superstition.

The video of the minister performing the self-flogging has emerged on social media

According to reports, the minister took part in a religious gathering in Rajkot on Thursday where he performed the self-flogging action – a part of the worship of the deity – the minister later clarified. "I have been a staunch devotee of the deity since childhood. My family organises such religious gatherings at our native village. You cannot term it (my act) as superstition. We were just worshipping our deity," the minister said.

Calling his action unscientific and like that of an exorcist, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said it was unfortunate the minister was spreading superstition by performing such unscientific things. "Despite being a minister, Raiyani was spreading superstition by performing such unscientific acts. He was spreading superstition just like an exorcist. It is unfortunate that such people are serving as a minister in the Gujarat government," Doshi said.

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said the Congress needs to understand the difference between faith and superstition. "This is a matter of someone's personal religious belief. There is a thin line that separates faith and superstition. Everyone has different ways to worship their deities. Traditional rituals should not be termed superstition. The Congress should refrain from hurting religious sentiments," Dave said.

