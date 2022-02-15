Not the right time to hear anti-conversion law case: Supreme Court says amid hijab row

New Delhi: In the wake of a raging controversy over a ban on hijab in Karnataka’s educational institutions, the Supreme Court on Monday decided to delay adjudication of the Gujarat government’s appeal against suspension of several key provisions of the state’s anti-conversion law .

“Things should settle down first. Perhaps, the time is not right to hear it,” observed a bench of justices SA Nazeer and Krishna Murari even as it issued notices on the state government’s appeal against the August 2021 order of the high court.

The request to adjourn the hearing was made by solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who represented the Gujarat government. “This may not be the right time to argue this matter. We are currently asking for just a simple notice in the matter. We are not arguing anything more at present,” the S-G submitted.

To this, the bench asked Mehta: “Tell us what is wrong about this order.” Mehta, however, requested the bench not to hear the case on merit for the time being. “My lords, please hear me between the lines. It may not be a correct time to argue this case,” he said.

At this point, justice Nazeer got Mehta’s hint. “Oh! Hijab row is already on...” remarked the judge.

The bench then proceeded to issue notices to the Gujarat chapter of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and two individuals who had petitioned the high court challenging the constitutional validity of the 2021 Act.

Advocate MR Shamshad, appearing for Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, requested the bench to defer issuance of the notice and simply adjourn the matter.

The bench, however, retorted: “We are not granting any interim order. We are simply issuing notice and adjourning it. We will hear and decide everything...just not now. Consider the larger perspective. There are other things happening in the country right now. Let things settle down first.”

On August 28, 2021, the state government moved an appeal against the Gujarat high court’s order staying several crucial provisions of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2021, as well as the old anti-conversion law of 2003, which sought to stop religious conversion by using marriage as an instrument of coercion.

The state challenged the high court order to the extent it had stayed the legal provision requiring people to obtain permission from district magistrates before getting converted.

The 2021 act amended the state’s anti-conversion law of 2003 to add additional provisions for stopping instances of religious conversion through marriage using allurement, fraudulent means or force. The amended law entailed a minimum jail term of three years, which could extend up to ten years, for forcible or fraudulent religious conversion through marriage. It was notified by the Gujarat government on June 15, 2021.

While staying the amendment act through an interim order on August 19, 2021, the high court, however, held that the law “interferes with the intricacies of marriage, including the right to the choice of an individual, thereby infringing Article 21 (right to life and liberty) of the Constitution of India.”

Merely because a conversion occurs because of a marriage, the high court had said, it per se cannot be held to be an unlawful conversion or a marriage held for the purpose of unlawful conversion.

“Section 6A of the 2003 Act places the burden of proof on the parties entering into an inter-faith marriage to prove that the marriage was not solemnised on account of any fraud, allurement or coercion. This again puts the parties validly entering into an inter-faith marriage in great jeopardy,” added the high court.

The high court said that the law “shall not operate merely because a marriage is solemnised by a person of one religion with a person of another religion without force or by allurement or by fraudulent means and such marriages cannot be termed as marriages for the purposes of unlawful conversion.”

One of the key sections stayed by the high court was Section 5, which required parties to approach the authorities for permission before getting converted.

In its appeal before the Supreme Court, the Gujarat government challenged the high court order on suspending the legal requirement of prior permission, pointing out that the rigours of Section 5 have been operating in the state under the old anti-conversion law of 2003 and that there have been no changes in the the 2021 amendment act.

It added that Section 5 of the 2003 act has nothing to do with the aspect of ‘marriage’, but is dealing with the procedure to be followed for conversion in genuine cases by an individual -- which are without any fraud, allurement or fraudulent means.

The state government further cited a 1977 verdict of the top court in Rev Stainisiaus Vs State of Madhya Pradesh, which held that there is no fundamental right of any person to convert another person to one’s own religion.

“Thus, the provision related to seeking prior permission for converting another person from one religion to another, as contemplated under Section 5(1) of the Act of 2003, cannot be said to be affecting any of the fundamental rights in any manner,” said the state’s appeal.

The steps stipulated under section 5, contended the appeal, are the precautions to ensure that the process of renouncing one religion and adopting another religion is genuine, voluntary and bona fide and at the same time, free from any force, allurement and fraudulent means.

“It is submitted that due to the stay of the Section 5 of the Act of 2003 in cases of marriage without force, allurement or fraudulent means, the whole of the said section has been rendered redundant, frustrating the operation of the entire Act of 2003, which is causing grave prejudice and irreparable harm to the society at large of the petitioner state,” read the Gujarat government’s appeal.

