Not worried, says HD Kumaraswamy in response to trust vote debate

The trust vote in Karnataka is about to reach a climax with chief minister HD Kumaraswamy making an emotional reply to the 4-day long debate that started last Thursday and witnessed several twists and turns. The state Assembly may take up a vote to determine if the Kumaraswamy government is still in majority after his speech ends.

Kumaraswamy, who has been the Karnataka chief minister for the last 14 months said he was not stuck to power. “I’m a very sensitive and emotional person. When I saw the reports against me I wondered if I should be chief minister for this. I’m hurt, and with great happiness I am giving up this post. He said during his speech.

He said the BJP shouldn’t forget that no party got majority in the Assembly polls held last year. Escalating his attack on the BJP, he said the confidence motion was the “first in Karnataka’s history where no opposition leader participated in the debate.”

He also accused the saffron party of being in “a tearing hurry” while admitting that his government had not been without faults.

“We might have taken time on this discussion, it might have been greed; but it was also hope that people can change themselves. This has hurt you and the opposition who are in a tearing hurry to come to power. I’m not worried. I’ve done many wrongs and good things and I’ve tried to rectify the wrongs,” said Kumaraswamy.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 18:25 IST