‘Notices sent to wrong address’: Gauhati HC cancels foreigners’ tribunal order

SILCHAR: The Gauhati High Court has cancelled an ex-parte order by a foreigners’ tribunal declaring a Silchar resident as a foreigner after finding that the tribunal had been sending its notices to the wrong address.

Jantu Das approached the high court after the tribunal in 2017 notified him as a foreigner, ruling that he was given several opportunities over a 10-year-period to produce evidence to establish his citizenship, but didn’t appear before the tribunal. Das told the high court that the tribunal did not amend its verdict when he pointed out the error.

The two-judge bench comprising justices Kotiswar Singh and Malashri Nandi on Monday set aside the tribunal’s ex-parte order, holding that it was illegal.

“After going through with the details of documents submitted, we have learnt that the petitioner never received any notice from the concerned foreigners’ tribunal and as such, the ex-parte order is illegal and liable to be set aside,” the bench said.

The high court also noted Jantu Das’ assertion that he has “sufficient” documentary evidence to establish his Indian citizenship.

Das told the high court that the notices were being sent to another person named Sukesh Das, whose father’s name was the same as his father. The high court noted that there was no evidence before the court to indicate that Sukesh Das was related to Jantu Das.

The high court ordered the foreigners’ tribunal in Assam’s Cachar district to hear the case afresh from January 1, 2022.

“We are of the opinion that the petitioner may be afforded another opportunity to appear before the learned foreigner’s tribunal. Accordingly, for the reasons discussed above, the present petition is allowed by setting aside the impugned ex-parte order dated 18.09.2017 passed by the learned member, Foreigners Tribunal-4th Cachar at Silchar,” the high court said.

There have been several instances where the foreigners’ tribunal orders have been cancelled or paused by the high court, often on grounds that the tribunal did not give sufficient opportunity before delivering its verdict.

Like Sukdev Ree of Assam’s Hailakandi district, a 65-year-old tea garden worker, who was declared a foreigner in 2016 and served imprisonment for three years. The Gauhati high court found the tribunal’s order incomplete and told the Hailakandi foreigner’s tribunal (FT) to hear the case again on December 3, 2021. Ree died a fortnight before he was scheduled to appear before the tribunal on the high court’s orders to establish his citizenship.

Social activist Kamal Chakraborty, who accompanied Ree’s family to court on December 3 to continue the legal battle, said, “Isn’t it unfair that court declares Indian citizens as foreigners when they miss a date or fail to appear. Effort should be made to ensure the tribunal hears both sides before deciding.”