Now, Congress leader posts a video of Rahul Gandhi in Nepal, says...

Congress leader Manickam Tagore has posted a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi taking part in a wedding ritual amid a row over his Nepal visit. "For the kind attention of ous sanghis... lies can't live long. Truth will win," the Congress leader tweeted as he posted the video. In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen seated among the guests cheering and clapping for the newlyweds.

A video of Rahul Gandhi partying at a nightclub in Kathmandu went viral after BJP leaders shared it on social media. The Congress clarified that Rahul Gandhi went to Nepal to attend a friend's wedding who happens to be a journalist.

Nepali singer posts photo with Rahul Gandhi, says ‘such humble, simple person’

Fake claims were made on social media that the woman with whom Rahul Gandhi was seen chatting was Chinese ambassador. As fact-checkers busted the claim and reported that the woman was from Nepal and a friend of the bride Sumnima Udas- Rahul Gandhi's friend - past tweets of Sumnima Udas's came on the radar as the journalist had supported Nepal's map that included some areas of Uttarakhand.

"Rahul Gandhi was supposedly at the wedding of Sumnima Udas, a Nepali diplomat’s daughter, who actively supports Nepal’s claim over regions of India’s Uttarakhand. From China to Nepal, why does Rahul have ties only with those who are challenging India’s territorial integrity?" Amit Malviya said.

The video posted by Manickam Tagore hammers home the party's claim that Rahul Gandhi was not in Nepal for any official purpose. He was there only to attend the wedding of Sumnima Udas, who is also the daughter of Nepal's former ambassador to Myanmar Bhim Udas.

Amid controversies over the identity of the woman seen with Rahul Gandhi at the night club, it was reported that Rahul Gandhi moved out of the five-star hotel and shifted to a resort near Kathmandu.

