Now, Domino's apologises over ‘unsolicited social media post’ on Kashmir

“India is the country we have called our home for the last 25 years, and we stand here to protect its legacy forever,” Domino's India said in a statement.
A Domino's outlet in Mumbai (Image used only for representation)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 08:38 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Domino's India, the Indian branch of American pizza restaurant chain Domino's, has apologised after tweets surfaced on social media of the company expressing its solidarity with the people of Kashmir on the occasion of so-called ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day.’

“This is the country we have called our home for the last 25 years, and we stand here to protect its legacy forever. We respect and honour everything the country has to offer,” Domino's India posted on its Twitter handle, on Tuesday.

 

“We regret and apologise for the unsolicited social media post published on Domino's social media handles outside the country. As a brand we honour and respect India and remain deeply committed to serving our customers and communities with humility, gratitude and pride,” it said in a statement.

The ‘unsolicited post' was from February 5, 2020.  Each year, the day is observed in Pakistan as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day.’

 

Domino's, meanwhile, is the latest brand to issue apology over the fiasco; in recent days, multinational brands such as Hyundai, Kia Motors, KFC and Pizza Hut have apologised or distanced themselves from similar posts made by their partners in Pakistan.

 

The issue has resonated in Parliament as well, with Shiv Sena lawmaker Priyanka Chaturvedi raising it in the Rajya Sabha. On Tuesday, the Union government summoned the South Korean envoy over Hyundai's tweet, calling the post ‘unacceptable.’

