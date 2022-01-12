'Now, we have Indian experience of Omicron': What Centre says on Covid surge

The Centre on Wednesday flagged the Covid-19 positivity rate across the country as phenomenally high and said that there is no reason to take Omicron lightly, just because it is causing, at this moment, fewer hospitalisation, in comparison with Delta. Niti Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul said as the World Health Organization has rightly alerted, Omicron should not be taken as a common cold.

Here are 10 points about Omicron and India's overall Covid-19 situation

1. The present surge in the daily number of Covid-19 cases is led by Omicron, which is proved by the uniform surge across the country. On earlier occasions, the surge used to take place first in the western states. But this time, the surge all across the country has been fast.

2. Dr Paul said now India has its own experience of Omicron, which shows that the hospitalisation might be lower, but the transmission is alarmingly high. "If one in the family gets it, the others are also getting it," Dr Paul said.

Covid: Maharashtra, Delhi, 6 others emerging as states of concern, says Centre

3. Omicron is not the common cold and should not be taken lightly, Dr Paul said. This variant has led to the collapse of the health system of some countries and it is this variant for which health workers at some places had to take leave leading to increased pressure, Dr Paul said.

4. Vaccines do protect from severe diseases and hospitalisation and that is a fact, experts of the health ministry asserted.

5. Though Omicron is the dominant variant, it can't be said that Delta has become ineffective in India. Many districts still may have Delta cases, the experts said. It is a mixed picture in many districts but will soon change with the rapid advent of Omicron. "Data from metro cities 10 days back showed 80 per cent cases were because of Omicron. But we can't say that Delta is not there. There is a mixed picture... it will also change," Dr Paul said.

6. Experts on Wednesday explained why they have not recommended Molnupiravir in the treatment protocol of Covid-19. Warning against the risk factors involved in Molnupiravir, the experts said Molnupiravir should not be given to patients less than 18 years of age and to pregnant women.

7. Mumbai on Wednesday reported over 16,000 cases in a 40% increase from Tuesday. Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 46,000 fresh infections.

8. Delhi on Wednesday reported 27,561 Covid cases, the second-highest single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic.

9. Karnataka reported over 21,000 new Covid cases out of which 15,617 were from Bengaluru alone.

10. Maharashtra is expected to see a spike in the hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients in the last week of January or the first week of February, the state health department told the cabinet on Wednesday.