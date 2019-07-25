NRI couple robbed of 10,000 Euros, gold in Punjab

A gang, comprising 18 to 20 people, robbed an NRI couple of 10,000 Euros and gold ornaments weighing 150g near Chahal Kalan village in Batala subdivision on Wednesday.

The victims, Sukhwinder Kaur Sandhu, a former resident of Sekhwan village and her husband Manjeet Singh, were visiting from Australia.

In the police complaint, Sukhwinder said, “My husband and I were on our way to Batala when some unidentified persons in three cars forced us to stop our vehicle outside the village. They demanded that we handover all our valuables. They took our money and ornaments. When Manjeet tried to flee, they attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and fled.”

A team of police officials led by assistant sub-inspector Sawinder Singh took Manjeet to the civil hospital in Batala. He identified one of the accused as Randhir Singh of Sandalpur village.

A case was registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint) , 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

