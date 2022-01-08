Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / NSCIN-IM faction says govt hurt ‘Naga interest’
india news

NSCIN-IM faction says govt hurt ‘Naga interest’

The Naga rebel outfit accused Khandu and Mein of ‘acting irresponsibly’.
Nagas hold placards at a rally protesting the killings of 14 civilians this month in Nagaland. (Representative image/AP File)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 07:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) has warned of ‘unpleasant incidents’ in Arunachal Pradesh, accusing the government of hurting the interest of Naga people in the state. In a statement issued on Thursday, the Naga rebel outfit accused chief minister Pema Khandu and deputy chief minister Chowna Mein of “acting irresponsibly and failing to restore and fulfil the wishes of Naga people” in Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts of the state.

“Unpleasant incidents would be borne by themselves as they deliberately ignored the outcry of the Nagas of Arunachal Pradesh. The long patience of positive response of the NSCN/GPRN (Government of the People’s Republic of Nagaland) cannot be considered as weakness rather than humility,” the statement read.

Last September, the outfit had issued a statement demanding the Naga MLAs of the three districts to withdraw their support to the BJP government of Khandu and Mein. The three districts have 11 legislators, three of who are cabinet ministers.

The state government didn’t respond to the statements.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nagaland
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP