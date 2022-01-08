NSCIN-IM faction says govt hurt ‘Naga interest’

The Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) has warned of ‘unpleasant incidents’ in Arunachal Pradesh, accusing the government of hurting the interest of Naga people in the state. In a statement issued on Thursday, the Naga rebel outfit accused chief minister Pema Khandu and deputy chief minister Chowna Mein of “acting irresponsibly and failing to restore and fulfil the wishes of Naga people” in Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts of the state.

“Unpleasant incidents would be borne by themselves as they deliberately ignored the outcry of the Nagas of Arunachal Pradesh. The long patience of positive response of the NSCN/GPRN (Government of the People’s Republic of Nagaland) cannot be considered as weakness rather than humility,” the statement read.

Last September, the outfit had issued a statement demanding the Naga MLAs of the three districts to withdraw their support to the BJP government of Khandu and Mein. The three districts have 11 legislators, three of who are cabinet ministers.

The state government didn’t respond to the statements.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON