NSCN (I-M) man allegedly linked to Arunachal MLA’s murder nabbed

A self-styled major of the Naga rebel group NSCN (I-M) with alleged links to the murder of Arunachal Pradesh MLA Tirong Aboh and 10 others in May this year has been nabbed in a joint operation by Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Assam Police in Assam’s Sivasagar district close to the Nagaland border.

According to a government press statement on Monday, self-styled major Anok Wangsa, area commander of NSCN (I-M) for the Longding-Charaideo-Mon region, was nabbed early Sunday.

“The apprehended individual is the deputy of self-styled major general Absolom Tangkhul of NSCN (I-M) who is believed to be involved in the killing of MLA Tirong Aboh,” said the statement.

Aboh, the sitting National People’s Party MLA of West Khonsa seat in Tirap constituency of Arunachal Pradesh, and 10 others were shot dead by suspected NSCN (I-M) cadres on May 21.

According to the statement, Wangsa’s vehicle was intercepted by a team involved in the operation at 3:30 am on Sunday while it was moving on the Namtola-Jampan road. He was apprehended after identification.

A search of the vehicle and Wangsa’s house located on the Assam-Nagaland border resulted in seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition including one AK-56 rilfle, several pistols and Rs 5 lakh in cash, the statement added.

Last month, the Arunachal Pradesh cabinet decided to recommend the assassination case of Aboh and 10 others to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 21:15 IST