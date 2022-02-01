NSCN (IM) chairman says Naga political destiny lies in the hands of the group

KOHIMA: The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Monday said the Nagas’ political destiny lies in its hands. “We should, therefore, not allow ourselves to be caught napping,” NSCN (IM) chairman Q. Tuccu said in his speech on the occasion of the 43rd NSCN Raising Day on Monday.

Recalling that the Naga political movement never had a smooth-sailing, Tuccu said Naga freedom fighters underwent a gruelling test of physical and mental fortitude, and the “Naga nation” was tested because it was a question of saving the history and political identity of the Nagas.

“Today we are placed in a situation which demands our resolve to stand strong and committed. We are being tested again by the Government of India using her mighty army to apply outrageous violence empowered under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), against innocent Naga civilians,” the outfit leader said, referring to the killing of 14 Naga civilians in Mon district last month.

He called the death of 14 villagers at Oting in Mon district of Nagaland on 4 and 5 December as “one of the most painful incidents” in the history of the Naga political struggle. “We are with the Oting and Konyak people and together we shall fight for justice,” he stated.

“Twenty-four years ago, the Government of India officially signed the Second Indo-Naga Ceasefire with NSCN, the only legitimate political organization leading the Naga political movement. The Indo-Naga political dialogue that followed is still going on,” Tuccu maintained.

Referring to the signing of the Framework Agreement in 2015 with the Centre, he stated that the political significance of the agreement lies in the fact that the Government of India and NSCN (IM) have entered into an agreement to establish a new relationship for peaceful co-existence of the two entities on the basis of shared sovereignty.

“This is the only key to an honourable and acceptable solution for a durable peace. NSCN is totally against economic packages or imposed political packages as these are far from giving the Nagas a lasting solution. We put on record to reiterate our stand that the Nagas will abide by the principles of the Framework Agreement. There is no other way and we shall remain guarded to stand firm with the Framework Agreement,” he asserted.

The NSCN leader also stated that the historical and political rights of Nagas are clear before the world. “For the legitimate rights we protected, NSCN was successful in getting Nagalim admitted into UNPO (Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization) as a bona fide member. Today, many international organizations are solidly behind UNPO to support NSCN,” he added.