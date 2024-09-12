NTH to now certify drones at lower than market prices

The 105-year-old state-run industrial testing agency, the National Test House (NTH), will certify drones for commercial operations at lower-than-market prices, the government said on Tuesday, in a boost for smaller firms in the fast-growing sector with applications spanning logistics to agriculture. Manufacturers of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) need a certification that every drone they make conforms to standards of safety and quality set by the directorate-general of civil aviation. (HT Photo)

Manufacturers of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) need a certification that every drone they make conforms to standards of safety and quality set by the directorate-general of civil aviation. The government aims to make India a global drone hub by 2030.

“The low-cost structure will support innovation and growth in the drone sector which aligns with the government’s vision to position India as a global drone hub catering to various sectors, such as agriculture, health care and logistics,” Union consumer affairs secretary Nidhi Khare said.

NTH — a wing of the consumer affairs ministry — is the only government agency that certifies drones and its services are set at a highly competitive fee of ₹1.5 lakh for the certification process, which is the lowest in the industry.

The heritage technical agency is a British-era institution that served the railways with its expertise.

The government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for drone manufacturers has an outlay of ₹120 crore. Twenty-three firms have qualified for benefits under the scheme, of which 12 are drone manufacturers and 11 are component makers. Most of these are micro, small and medium enterprises.

Auditors from NTH are scheduled to inspect Vimaana Aerospace Technologies, Noida, from on September 11 for a stage-two onsite assessment of its UAV, according to an official.

The firm has applied for certification of its Krishiraj 1.0, an agricultural drone model. This assessment is a crucial step towards securing type certification, a mandatory requirement for drones operating in India under the Drone Rules 2021.

Compared to lower rates of the NTH, which has a range of latest equipment, market rates for certification can go up to ₹10-12 lakh. Currently, there are only a few private certification agencies, such as SGS India Pvt. Ltd, TQ Cert Services Pvt. Ltd and Bureau Veritas (India) Pvt. Ltd.

NTH has been able to offer cheaper rates because it is an integrated drone certification facility, said Alok Srivastava, the director-general of the Ghaziabad-based NTH. This means that manufacturers don’t need to go to different centres to test different components.

The Indian drone industry is estimated to grow from approximately ₹60 crore in 2020-21 to nearly ₹900 crore by 2024-25, according data from the civil aviation ministry data.

To be sure, there are issues to sort out — the quality of drones, battery efficiencies, safety, emissions and pricing for end-users. “This is why certification is crucial and is mandatory. Public safety for instance is crucial. So, drone have to meet safety standards,” Vikram Vohra, the managing director of Abhiyan Aeronautics Pvt Ltd.