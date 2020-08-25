e-paper
Home / India News / Number of devotees from outside J-K visiting Vaishno Devi shrine to be reviewed this week

Number of devotees from outside J-K visiting Vaishno Devi shrine to be reviewed this week

india Updated: Aug 25, 2020 07:33 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Rease
It has also been decided that visitors heading for the shrine will have to carry Covid-19 negative report not older than 48 hours.(HT Photo)
         

Following pandemic restrictions, the number of devotees permitted to visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine from outside the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is likely to be increased, according to a shrine official.

At present 2,000 devotees are allowed to visit the shrine out of which 1,900 are residents are of Jammu and Kashmir and 100 from outside the union territory.

Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executing Officer, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Katra Jammu and Kashmir told ANI, “The capacity of outsiders which was fixed at 100 will be reviewed this week and is likely to be increased. However, the maximum limit of 500 people will be maintained till September.”

It has also been decided that visitors heading for the shrine will have to carry Covid-19 negative report not older than 48 hours.

Moreover, only those devotees with online registration will be permitted.

“People above 60-years of age, children below 10, pregnant women and persons with co-morbidity will not be given permission to visit the shrine as a measure toward Covid-19 precautions,” said Ramesh Kumar.

Vaishno Devi Yatra resumed from August 16 since it was closed for approximately five months due to Covid-19 pandemic.

