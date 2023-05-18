Number Theory 2: Energy emissions will fall by 2025... but very slowly
A report released by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on February 8 gives a disaggregated estimate of electricity emissions for 2022.
At the rate of emissions seen in 2022, the world will exceed the benchmark of 1.5 degrees Celsius warming over pre-industrial levels in the next nine years, according to a 2022 report of the Global Carbon Project. This means the global carbon budget – the amount of emissions required to keep warming under this level – needs to be tracked every year. A report released by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on February 8 gives a disaggregated estimate of electricity emissions for 2022 (they account for about a third of total emissions) along with projections up to 2025. Here is what the report shows.
At the rate of emissions seen in 2022, the world will exceed the benchmark of 1.5 degrees Celsius warming over pre-industrial levels in the next nine years, according to a 2022 report of the Global Carbon Project. This means the global carbon budget – the amount of emissions required to keep warming under this level – needs to be tracked every year. A report released by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on February 8 gives a disaggregated estimate of electricity emissions for 2022 (they account for about a third of total emissions) along with projections up to 2025. Here is what the report shows.