Number Theory 2: Energy emissions will fall by 2025... but very slowly

At the rate of emissions seen in 2022, the world will exceed the benchmark of 1.5 degrees Celsius warming over pre-industrial levels in the next nine years, according to a 2022 report of the Global Carbon Project. This means the global carbon budget – the amount of emissions required to keep warming under this level – needs to be tracked every year. A report released by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on February 8 gives a disaggregated estimate of electricity emissions for 2022 (they account for about a third of total emissions) along with projections up to 2025. Here is what the report shows.

PREMIUM Representative image(AP)