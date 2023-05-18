Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Number Theory 2: Energy emissions will fall by 2025... but very slowly

Number Theory 2: Energy emissions will fall by 2025... but very slowly

PTI | ByAbhishek Jha
May 18, 2023 03:32 PM IST

A report released by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on February 8 gives a disaggregated estimate of electricity emissions for 2022.

At the rate of emissions seen in 2022, the world will exceed the benchmark of 1.5 degrees Celsius warming over pre-industrial levels in the next nine years, according to a 2022 report of the Global Carbon Project. This means the global carbon budget – the amount of emissions required to keep warming under this level – needs to be tracked every year. A report released by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on February 8 gives a disaggregated estimate of electricity emissions for 2022 (they account for about a third of total emissions) along with projections up to 2025. Here is what the report shows.

PREMIUM
Representative image(AP)

At the rate of emissions seen in 2022, the world will exceed the benchmark of 1.5 degrees Celsius warming over pre-industrial levels in the next nine years, according to a 2022 report of the Global Carbon Project. This means the global carbon budget – the amount of emissions required to keep warming under this level – needs to be tracked every year. A report released by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on February 8 gives a disaggregated estimate of electricity emissions for 2022 (they account for about a third of total emissions) along with projections up to 2025. Here is what the report shows.

PREMIUM
Representative image(AP)

Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium

Subscribe Now to continue reading
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Jha

Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19....view detail

Topics
number theory
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP