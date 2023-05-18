Number theory 4: How parties used social media in Gujarat elections
Digital campaigns are expected to play an increasingly important role in Indian elections as more Indians start using social media.
Digital campaigns are expected to play an increasingly important role in Indian elections as more Indians start using social media. An analysis of social media use in the recently concluded Gujarat elections, however, shows that all parties do not attach equal importance to this medium of campaign. To be sure, on platforms such as Facebook, social media’s use as a campaign tool may depend on parties’ ability to pay for advertisements. Here are five charts that show this.
