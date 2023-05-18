Number Theory 6: Has winter arrived early in Delhi this year?

The answer to this question will change depending on whether one is talking about temperatures during the day or night. While nights are still not cold enough, Delhi has seen colder than normal days five days into the official winter season, according to an analysis of India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. Here are four charts that explain this argument in detail.

Although it might have felt like an early winter during the day in Delhi, that is not really the case at nights when minimum temperature is recorded. (Hindustan Times)