Home / India News / Number Theory 6: Has winter arrived early in Delhi this year?

Number Theory 6: Has winter arrived early in Delhi this year?

Agencies | ByAbhishek Jha | Posted by Pavitra Kanagaraj | Reported by Roshan Kishore | Written by Abhishek Jha
May 18, 2023 03:42 PM IST

There is no temperature threshold, which defines winter officially.

The answer to this question will change depending on whether one is talking about temperatures during the day or night. While nights are still not cold enough, Delhi has seen colder than normal days five days into the official winter season, according to an analysis of India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. Here are four charts that explain this argument in detail.

Although it might have felt like an early winter during the day in Delhi, that is not really the case at nights when minimum temperature is recorded. (Hindustan Times)
Although it might have felt like an early winter during the day in Delhi, that is not really the case at nights when minimum temperature is recorded. (Hindustan Times)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

Topics
number theory
number theory
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out