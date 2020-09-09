e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Numbers prove money given was ‘niggardly’, ‘insufficient’: Chidambaram on govt assistance

Numbers prove money given was ‘niggardly’, ‘insufficient’: Chidambaram on govt assistance

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said more than 42 crore people have received Rs 68,820-crore financial assistance under the government’s Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to protect the poor and vulnerable from the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

india Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:58 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
Attacking the government, Chidambaram asked, “How much did each beneficiary get under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana? Was it ‘relief’ in any real sense or tokenism?”
Attacking the government, Chidambaram asked, “How much did each beneficiary get under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana? Was it ‘relief’ in any real sense or tokenism?”(Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO)
         

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday attacked the government over its assistance to the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, alleging that money given was “niggardly and totally insufficient”.

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday said more than 42 crore people have received Rs 68,820-crore financial assistance under the government’s Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to protect the poor and vulnerable from the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

As part of the Rs 1.70 lakh crore PMGKP, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 26, the government announced free foodgrains and cash payment to women, poor senior citizens and farmers.

Attacking the government, Chidambaram asked, “How much did each beneficiary get under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana? Was it ‘relief’ in any real sense or tokenism?” Under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), 2.81 crore people got Rs 2,814 crore or Rs 1,000 per person, the former finance minister said and asked, “Could that sum have kept body and soul together”.

“Jan Dhan account holding women (20.6 crore) got Rs 30,925 crore or Rs 1,500 each over three months. Could a homemaker have run a family on Rs 500 a month?” he said in a series of tweets.

“Migrants (2.66 crore) got 2.67 lakh MT of food grains over 2 months. That is 5 kg per month. Could it have sustained a migrant and his family? The numbers prove that the money given was niggardly and totally insufficient,” Chidambaram said.

“And certainly, the money could not have acted as a ‘stimulus’ to boost demand and revive the economy,” he added.

Under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’, the government announced supply of free food grains and chana to migrants for two months, and the estimate of number of migrants provided by the states was about 2.8 crore.

“During the distribution period up to August, total 2.67 LMT of food grains was distributed to 5.32 crore migrants. This works out to an average of about 2.66 crore beneficiaries per month, which is nearly 95 per cent of the estimated number of migrants,” the ministry had said.

tags
top news
Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
United States keeps India on ‘do not travel’ advisory list
United States keeps India on ‘do not travel’ advisory list
Trump knew how serious Covid-19 is, but downplayed it: Book
Trump knew how serious Covid-19 is, but downplayed it: Book
Man murdered by two friends over Rs 1,000 he loaned to one of them
Man murdered by two friends over Rs 1,000 he loaned to one of them
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In