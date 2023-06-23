Home / India News / Obama's comments on Modi coincidental? Congress MP says ‘would be surprised if…’

Obama's comments on Modi coincidental? Congress MP says ‘would be surprised if…’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 23, 2023 09:34 AM IST

Former US President Barack Obama said that India risks "pulling apart" if the Muslim minority is not respected, calling for the issue to be raised with PM Modi.

Former US President Barack Obama's remarks on the rights of Muslim minorities in India have triggered a controversy, with Congress MP Manish Tewari not seeing it as a mere coincidence when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a state visit to the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden. Tewari, a member of the Lok Sabha from Anandpur Sahib, highlighted the strong bond between Biden and Obama, suggesting that the former president made the remarks on Biden's behalf.

Former US president Barack Obama.(AP)
Former US president Barack Obama.(AP)

Obama said Thursday that India risks "pulling apart" if the Muslim minority is not respected, calling for the issue to be raised with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an interview with CNN, Obama said that addressing human rights with allies was always "complicated."

"I think it is true that if the president meets with Prime Minister Modi, then the protection of the Muslim minority in a majority-Hindu India, that's something worth mentioning," Obama said in an interview with CNN International anchor Christiane Amanpour.

"If I had a conversation with Prime Minister Modi, who I know well, part of my argument would be that if you do not protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, that there is a strong possibility at some point that India starts pulling apart," the first African-American president said.

"We've seen what happens when you start getting those kinds of large internal conflicts. So that would be contrary to the interests not just of Muslim India but also of Hindu India," he said.

Reacting to Obama's comments, Tewari tweeted, “I would be surprised if Former President Barack Obama‘s comments were just coincidental. Joe Biden was Barack Obama‘s Vice President for eight long years. Barack Obama continues to be his biggest supporter. It is Tweedlum & Tweedlee. Get someone equally influential to say it.”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
pm modi in us narendra modi barack obama + 1 more
pm modi in us narendra modi barack obama
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out