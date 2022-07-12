OBC quota in local body polls: Supreme Court seeks Maharashtra seats yet to be notified

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Maharashtra state election commission to provide information within a week regarding the local bodies where election is yet to be notified to enable hearing of an application moved by the state government for rollout of 27% reservation for other backward classes (OBC) in Panchayats, Zilla Parishads and corporations.

The state in its application filed on July 9 brought on record a voluminous report prepared by a dedicated commissiontasked to undertake study on reservation for Backward Classes in Maharashtra’s local bodies Commission which recommended reservation for OBCs in local bodies in its elaborate report submitted on July 7 and estimated OBC population to be 37% in the entire state.

Before examining the report, the bench wished to know if elections to local bodies have already been notified and only if the same were not notified, it was willing to consider the state’s application. A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and JB Pardiwala said, “We defer the hearing till July 19. It will be open for the state election commission to indicate the outcome of this application in respect of election to local bodies where electioordn to these bodies has not been notified.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Court that in many local bodies in the state, though the issuance of notification had begun, the polls were scheduled in August giving ample time for the state election body to tweak its schedule and reserve OBC seats ahead of the election date.

This was not acceptable to the judges. The bench said, “We will not interdict the election process which has begun. Issuance of notification is commencement of elections. It cannot be retrieved. There is a constitutional bar to interdict the election process where it has started or else there will be a string of litigations in this Court.”

By an order passed in May this year, the top court had directed the election panel to notify polls to all vacant local bodies in the state within two weeks.

The state’s decision to grant 27% reservation to OBCs was stayed by the Court on December 6 last year after it noticed that the elections to the reserved OBC seats were not according to a triple test formula prescribed by an earlier apex court decision in March 2021. The order came on a petition filed by a former legislator Kisanrao Kundalikrao Gawali and a social worker Rahul Ramesh Wagh who questioned the state’s move to have OBC quota in local bodies by amending provisions in two legislations - Maharashtra village panchayat act and the Maharashtra zilla parishad and panchayat samitis act, 1961.

Since the state had failed to fulfill the triple test on that date as the triple test required constituting a commission, gathering empirical data on backwardness and ensuring total reservation local-body wise does not exceed 50%, the state election commission was asked to renotify OBC seats as general category seats in December last year.

The Court made it clear that while it is left open to the state poll panel to defer or modify the election schedule based on the prevailing ground situation, even the election panel had to be questioned over the delay in conducting polls. “Modifying election dates is left to the election commission. But they have already delayed it from May till July when our order was very clear.”

Appearing for the state, solicitor general Tushar Mehta stated that this report complies with the triple test criteria laid down by the Supreme Court as a precondition for implementing OBC reservation in local bodies. This test laid down by the Supreme Court in a 2010 Constitution Bench decision and later reiterated in March last year required the state to appoint a commission, collect quantifiable data on OBC, and allocate seats local-body wise in a manner that the total reservation provided in each seat does not exceed 50%.

Referring to the OBC panel’s report, the state said, “The report is a comprehensive report reckoning all the factors as required to be adhered to for complying with the triple test predicated by this Court in Vikas Kisanrao Gawali case. The Report has also focused on the proportion of local body wise reservation, to be provisioned for backward class communities while keeping in mind the maximum reservation limit of 50% as enunciated in Vikas Kisanrao Gawali.”

The state demanded that, considering the OBC panel report, the Court should permit the reservation pattern in respect of all local bodies across the State, be notified as delineated in the report of the dedicated Commission submitted on July 7.

The application was filed by Rajesh Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Rural Development, government of Maharashtra. While considering this application next Tuesday, the top court will also examine whether Commission’s report has passed the triple test criteria. Earlier this year, the top court allowed Madhya Pradesh to have OBC reservation in local bodies after a similar exercise was undertaken and an expert report tabled before the state government on the total district-wise population of OBCs for the purposes of reservation in local bodies. The assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are due before November 2023.