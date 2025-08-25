Amaravati, The YSRCP on Monday urged the Andhra Pradesh government to immediately obtain additional urea allocations from the Centre to address a severe shortage reportedly affecting farmers. Obtain additional urea allocations from Centre to address shortage: YSRCP

YSRCP leader and former Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Mission vice-chairman MVS Nagi Reddy highlighted that farmers are queuing at Primary Agriculture Credit Societies and Rythu Bharosa Kendras for urea.

“State Government urgently secure additional urea allocations from the Centre to resolve the severe shortage troubling farmers… farmers are queuing up at PACS and Rythu Bharosa Kendras , contrary to CM Chandrababu Naidu’s claim that shortage reports are false,” Reddy claimed in a press release.

He alleged that private dealers are exploiting farmers, forcing them to buy nano urea and pesticides to access regular urea, adding, “A single visit to PACS will expose the ground reality.”

Reddy claimed that around two lakh hectares have shifted from groundnut and oilseeds to paddy and other food grains this year, increasing fertilizer demand.

"Along with heavy rains, demand for urea in maize, cotton, and vegetable crops has risen sharply," he said, claiming the government "failed to anticipate the scarcity and act in time."

According to the YSRCP leader, urea distribution was previously split evenly between PACS and RBKs, including private dealers.

"Though the agriculture minister promised allocation in the ratio of 70 per cent and 30 per cent favouring PACS and RBK respectively, this decision has not been implemented yet," he said.

Rejecting claims of panic buying, Reddy argued that small and marginal farmers cannot hoard fertilisers, alleging that traders are creating "artificial scarcity".

Cautioning against promoting nano urea, he claimed Punjab University trials revealed that it “reduces yields and protein content,” adding that “unproven solutions cannot be forced on farmers.”

Reddy urged the state to act promptly and secure central allocations to protect farmers from distress.

There was no immediate response from the TDP.

