Occurrence, filling up of vacancies in govt departments continuous process: Centre in RS

New Delhi, Occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process, depending upon the position and requirement in various departments of central government, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

In a written reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha, he said the total number of sanctioned posts across all ministries and departments under central government as on March 1, 2021 was 40,35,203.

"The occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process, depending upon the position and requirement in various ministries/departments of central government," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

The minister was asked details of the total number of sanctioned posts and vacancies across all government departments, specifically in railways, defence, home affairs, and the postal department.

The details of unfilled vacancies and appointments made are maintained by the respective ministries/departments, the minister said.

Further, the Pay Research Unit of the Department of Expenditure publishes annual reports containing consolidated data relating to sanctioned posts and persons-in-position in various ministries/departments, Singh said.

The Annual Reports of the Pay Research Unit are publicly accessible on the Department of Expenditure's website: https://doe.gov.in/hi/annual-report-pay-and-allowances.

The government has issued instructions to all ministries/departments for taking timely and advance action to fill up vacant/unfilled posts through direct recruitment, the minister said.

In terms of these instructions, ministries/departments are required to take advance action for reporting their vacancy position in respect of direct recruitment posts to the concerned recruiting agencies in order to facilitate the filling up of direct recruitment vacancies in a timely manner, he said.

For filling vacancies through promotion, a model calendar for holding Departmental Promotion Committee meetings has been prescribed, Singh said.

All ministries/departments have been requested to adhere to the prescribed timelines so as to ensure that panels are ready in time and utilised as and when vacancies arise during the course of the vacancy year, he said.

For filling up of vacant posts through deputation, power has been delegated to ministries/departments for making appointments to posts up to level 13A and below in the pay matrix, the minister said.

All these measures have significantly helped accelerate the pace and quantum of appointments and filling up of vacant posts in central government, he added.

Further, since June 2022, vacant posts in central government are being filled by the respective ministries/departments in mission-mode under Mission Recruitment, Singh said.

"Rozgar Melas are being organised in 45-50 cities at regular intervals, which act as a catalyst for the time-bound filling up of vacancies across central government ministries/departments/organisations," the minister said.

