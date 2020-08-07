e-paper
Home / India News / OCI card holders from US, UK, Germany, France can visit India: Home Ministry

OCI card holders from US, UK, Germany, France can visit India: Home Ministry

Other foreigners from these countries have also been allowed to avail Indian visa facility for business, medical and employment purposes.

india Updated: Aug 07, 2020 20:07 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holders from the US, UK, German and France, with whom India has signed ‘air bubble’ arrangements, will be allowed to visit the country, the Home Ministry announced on Friday.

Other foreigners from these countries have also been allowed to avail Indian visa facility for business, medical and employment purposes.

According to a home ministry notification, Indian citizens have also been allowed to travel to these countries on any type of visa.

“Ministry of Home Affairs has permitted to enter India OCI card holders who belong to countries with which ‘air bubble’ arrangements have been finalised by Ministry of Civil Aviation,” a home ministry spokesperson said.

India so far has bilateral air travel arrangements or ‘air bubbles’ with the US, UK, Germany and France during the coronavirus pandemic-related international travel restrictions.

Other countries may be included under this scheme in future, the notification said.

