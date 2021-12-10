Odia officer killed in Coonoor crash was planning to visit home next month

Two days before his death, junior warrants officer of IAF Rana Pratap Das was making plans to visit his home in the colliery town of Talcher in Angul district where his ageing parents live.

Das, 35, who was among the 13 people killed in the IAF chopper crash at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday that also led to the death of chief of defence staff, General Bipin Rawat, wanted to visit his ailing parents Sribatsa Das and Sushma Das in Krushnachandrapur village of Talcher.

“He sounded upbeat and asked me what my plans were for January next year when he would be home,” said his brother-in-law Sankalp Das, a leader of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. “Till evening we did not know that he was there in the ill-fated chopper that crashed in Coonoor till we got information from IAF. For several hours I could not even venture to tell his parents about the death of their only son.”

After his parents and sister got to know about his death, gloom descended in their home. “It’s not just our village, but the entire country is in mourning,” said a villager.

Das, who had put in a dozen years of service in IAF was married 3 years ago and has a son, one and half-years old. His wife Shivangi Singh, a dentist, also works in IAF. The mortal remains of Das are likely to arrive in his village by Friday.

Condolences poured in from different quarters including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik following the sad demise of the Odia Jawan in the fatal accident.

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Chief of Defence Staff #Gen BipinRawat, his wife & 11 other Defence personnel in a very tragic accident in Tamil Nadu. It is an irreparable loss to the nation. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery of the injured,” tweeted Patnaik

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan described Das as an exceptional gentleman, who served the nation with courage, commitment and diligence. “Shri Das was from my hometown in Talcher. With his passing the country has lost a fine IAF officer and Odisha a brave son. I join the nation in sharing the grief and offer my deepest condolences to his family & friends,” tweeted Pradhan.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik later moved obituary references in the Odisha Assembly for General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 others who lost their lives in the chopper crash.

“With profound grief, I rise to inform the House of the sudden and untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika ji, and 11 other armed forces personnel in a tragic helicopter crash on the 8th of December, 2021 in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. He had an extremely distinguished career of over four decades of selfless service marked by exceptional gallantry. He was conferred with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, and many prestigious awards. He expired on the 8th of December 2021 at the age of 63,” said Patnaik.