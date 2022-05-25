Odisha: 31-yr-old dies by suicide as villagers oppose marriage with tribal girl

BHUBANESWAR: Nine days after he married a 20-year-old tribal girl, a 31-year-old Bengali youngster of Malkangiri district in Odisha died by suicide after a village council was held in the girl’s village to decide whether the marriage was invalid or not, said family of the deceased.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The youngster, a mason who belonged to the MV-9 village, one of the 216 villages in Malkangiri district where Bengali refugees have been settled, was declared dead by doctors at the Malkangiri district headquarters hospital on Monday morning.

Family members of the deceased said that he was in love with the 21-year-old girl. After their respective family members did not agree to their courtship, they eloped and legally married on May 14. The couple again married in a local temple the next day.

“On May 16, the family members of the girl came to the Bengali youngster’s house and took her away to her village Boilapari on the pretext that her mother was unwell. Though she was supposed to come back to her husband’s place, about a kilometre away, the same evening, she did not come. The girl’s family kept on delaying her return for next few days till they said a meeting of the villagers on May 20 would decide the fate of the marriage,” said the brother-in-law of the deceased.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the meeting of over 200 Koya tribals held on May 20, no decision could be made on whether to allow the tribal girl to stay with the Bengali boy, but the girl was not allowed to meet the boy. Upset over this, the boy attempted to die by suicide on Sunday afternoon. The boy’s brother-in-law said by the time the family found him, his condition had deteriorated.

“The girl was severely thrashed by her family to say before the kangaroo court that she has committed a mistake. A day after the couple married, they had met the inspector of Malkangiri police station seeking security. The inspector told them that as both were majors, they could make their own decision on marriage. The pressure of the kangaroo court was the reason for his suicide,” said a family member of the deceased.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malkangiri police station inspector Rigan Kindo said, an unnatural death case has been registered in this connection. He, however, said no FIR has been registered against the girl’s family members by the boy’s family.