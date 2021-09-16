Odisha: 6 dead in flooding after heavy rains, medium flood expected in Mahanadi

Six persons including a 3-year-old have died in Odisha due to heavy rainfall in most parts for the last three days. Triggered by the depression formed over Bay of Bengal, 153 mm of rains have been recorded since September 12, Odisha special relief commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena said on Wednesday.

Jena said over 2.3 million people in 4,964 villages, 33 municipalities and 139 blocks of 24 districts in Odisha have been affected. While over 7,500 houses have been damaged, around 130,000 hectare of agricultural land has been inundated.

Around 20,552 persons have been evacuated in the last three days by two Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and one National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in Balasore. In Bhadrak, one ODRAF team and one NDRF team were stationed, while two ODRAF teams were engaged in Kendrapara district, officials said.

The incessant rains in interior and western Odisha resulted in a car being swept away at Dahisara in Athagarh. However, the occupants were reported to be safe and the car was later recovered by the locals.

Jena said the Mahanadi river is expected to see a medium flood over the next 2 days after 28 sluice gates of Hirakud reservoir in Burla of Sambalpur district were opened to accommodate rainwater from the upper catchment areas of Mahanadi in Chhattisgarh. Mahanadi’s water level at Naraj gauge station at Cuttack is nearing danger level.

Jena said the inflow of water at Hirakud reservoir was 298,000 cusecs currently and the outflow was 225,000 cusecs. At present, the water level of Hirakud stands at 628.23 ft against its storage capacity of 630 ft. Authorities have decided to maintain the water level and will open more sluice gates if necessary, he said.

Meanwhile, weather department officials said Amarkantak in MP, where Mahanadi originates, recorded rainfall of more than 20 cm due to the depression over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining East MP and the river was likely to swell further.