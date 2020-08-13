e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Odisha: 9 Urban Health Centres begin Covid testing, 7 more to start today

Odisha: 9 Urban Health Centres begin Covid testing, 7 more to start today

Of the nine local health-care facilities, six are Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) and three are Urban Community Health Centres (UCHCs)While the UPHCs include Niladri Vihar, Pokhariput, Saheed Nagar, Unit III, Unit-VIII and Unit IX, Covid-19 tests were carried out at the UCHCs at Dumduma, Patia and Unit IV on Wednesday.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2020 07:47 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bhubaneswar
The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed citizens to come to their nearest urban health centres (UPHC/UCHC) and get the testing done free of cost for Covid-19.
The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed citizens to come to their nearest urban health centres (UPHC/UCHC) and get the testing done free of cost for Covid-19.(Parwaz Khan/HT Photo. Representative image)
         

In order to encourage people to step forward in large numbers for Covid-19 testing, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in association with the Health and Family Welfare Department has started rapid antigen testing of local citizens at nine local urban health centres.

Of the nine local health-care facilities, six are Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) and three are Urban Community Health Centres (UCHCs)While the UPHCs include Niladri Vihar, Pokhariput, Saheed Nagar, Unit III, Unit-VIII and Unit IX, Covid-19 tests were carried out at the UCHCs at Dumduma, Patia and Unit IV on Wednesday.

A total of 107 tests were done at the nine centres. It is learnt that seven urban health centres will be added for the testing from Thursday. The seven new centres are -- UPHC IRC Village, Ghatikia, Kalpana Square, Brahmeshwar Patna, Kapilaprasad, Chandrasekharpur and Municipality Hospital in Old Town (UCHC).Covid-19 testing at the UCHCs and UPHCs is necessitated to augment the testing facilities as the civic body has taken up the fight against the pandemic with the active support of the community.While the testing centres (UCHC and UPHC) are open from 8 am to 2 pm, the tests are being carried out free of cost by the civic authorities. BMC has appealed citizens to come to their nearest urban health centres (UPHC/UCHC) and get the testing done free of cost for Covid-19.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, the city has 22 UPHCs and four UPHCs .

While on August 6 and 7 BMC conducted 2,010 and 2,285 tests respectively, during last several days, the testing number has surpassed 1,700 to 1,800 range on an average. Three types of tests -- Swab tests (RT-PCR), Antigen and TrueNaat are done every day at various centres across the city. Over 75,000 tests were conducted in the city till Tuesday.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Vaccine procurement to be done centrally: Govt panel
Vaccine procurement to be done centrally: Govt panel
ISI, JeM planned Pulwama strike, trained attacker: NIA
ISI, JeM planned Pulwama strike, trained attacker: NIA
Logistics, tourism generated most jobs in Covid-19 aftermath
Logistics, tourism generated most jobs in Covid-19 aftermath
Aarogya Setu vulnerable? Drama over data firm’s contention
Aarogya Setu vulnerable? Drama over data firm’s contention
Overnight, early morning rains in Delhi bring relief from sultry weather
Overnight, early morning rains in Delhi bring relief from sultry weather
‘Civil rights movement brought my parents together’: Kamala Harris
‘Civil rights movement brought my parents together’: Kamala Harris
It feels like he ‘just doesn’t age’: Watson on MS Dhoni
It feels like he ‘just doesn’t age’: Watson on MS Dhoni
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Why’s the world sceptical?
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Why’s the world sceptical?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In