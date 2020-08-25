Odisha announces slew of packages to kickstart rural economy

india

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 22:33 IST

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday approved a slew of packages for the women self help groups and migrant workers, including loans upto 1 lakh for individuals to kickstart the economy in rural areas affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The package named Covid-19 assistance package (CAP) and designed by state panchayati raj department has converged various existing schemes like Odisha Livelihood Mission, Mission Shakti, District Mineral Foundation fund, Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation and Odisha PVTG empowerment and livelihood improvement programme.

Different departments like Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, ST & SC development, women and child development and Mission Shakti will work for providing livelihood for poor and very poor families in the villages.

Under package one, working capital support up to Rs 50,000 will be given to nano and micro-enterprises, who are facing crisis owing to reduced economic activities and changed business scenarios. The state government has identified nano and microenterprises in rural areas like small eateries, vegetable retail shops, tea shops, bakeries, grinding mill, tailoring, small farm input suppliers, welding, plumbing and automobile mechanic shops.

A one-time loan amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh will be given to producer groups and enterprise groups formed by individuals working in the agricultural and non-agricultural sectors under package 2. Producer Groups over six-month-old and Enterprise Groups over one-year-old will be eligible for availing this loan.

Under package 3, enterprises managed by very poor or destitute families like physically challenged, particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG), widow, third gender, destitute, families with women as head, etc will be provided with loan up to Rs 20,000 for development of the enterprise and uplifting of livelihood.

Loans up to Rs 1 lakh will be provided to skilled and semi-skilled migrant workers who have returned during the Covid-19 pandemic for the development of existing enterprises and establishing new enterprises under package 4.

This package would remain valid for six months from the date of its announcement.

In May this year, Odisha had announced a Rs 17,000 crore package to provide employment and income generation opportunities to the worst affected sections, including the migrant workers and farmers. The package titled Special Livelihood Intervention Plan and launched in June was targeted at 9 lakh migrant workers who have returned to Odisha after lockdown.