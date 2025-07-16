Bhubaneswar, The Odisha government on Wednesday approved 'Samrudha Sahar', a new scheme aimed at promoting planned urbanisation and balanced regional development across the state. Odisha approves 'Samrudha Sahar' scheme worth ₹ 4,879 crore for development of urban areas

The state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved the scheme this evening. The cabinet has also approved another 12 proposals during the meeting, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said.

With a total outlay of ₹4,879.30 crore, the initiative marks a significant step toward realising Odisha's goal of becoming a developed state by 2036, Ahuja said.

The scheme will not only improve infrastructure and urban governance but also create new avenues for employment, private sector investment, and industrial expansion, he said.

As part of the Vikshit Odisha 2036 vision, this scheme is designed to transform cities into dynamic growth hubs and engines of economic progress, he said.

The scheme comprises two key components: Town Planning Scheme and Cities as Growth Hubs.

With an allocation of ₹4,114 crore, the Town Planning Scheme is expected to significantly enhance land and asset management while promoting sustainable development, Ahuja said.

He said that the second component, with an investment of ₹765.30 crore, aims to position urban areas as centres of economic transformation.

The cabinet has also approved a second amendment to the Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy-2023.

This amendment introduces a more robust package of incentives and refined provisions, aimed at enhancing the viability and sustainability of semiconductor projects, especially in this capital-intensive and high-technology sector, the chief secretary said.

He said that the government has also approved a proposal to waive off the fees of about 45,000 boarders of 455 hostels in Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas.

As president, the students are paying ₹2,000 per month for staying in the hostels. Total financial implication for the proposal is ₹349.20 crore for 5 years , he added.

The government has also decided to bifurcate the existing Mayurbhanj Police District and carve out a new police district with headquarters at Rairangpur for effective policing and efficient public service delivery in both these police districts.

Further, the cabinet has approved the continuation of the "Emergency Response Support System " scheme for the period 2025- 26 to 2029-30, with a total outlay of ₹2,260.89 crore, Ahuja said.

The state government has given its approval for promulgating the Odisha Universities Ordinance, 2025.

This amendment empowers the Chancellor to appoint any other person as vice-chancellor of state university for the time being until the regular appointment is made, he added.

