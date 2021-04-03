Odisha asks collectors to vaccinate people with co-morbidities on priority

With Covid-19 infections doubling in a week's span, the Odisha government on Friday asked health officials to step up vaccination among people with comorbidities and expand necessary health infrastructure.

Odisha on Friday reported 461 new Covid-19 cases, up from 210 just a week ago. The number of active Covid-19 patients has now gone up to 2586. Nuapara district reported 86 new infections today.

In a letter to all district collectors, municipal commissioners and CDMOs and public health officers, additional chief secretary (health) Pradipta Mohapatra urged them to step up vaccination of patients with co-morbidities on a war footing.

“The required numbers of beds with oxygen facilities in district headquarter hospitals and medical college hospitals should be kept in readiness for immediate use of Covid-19 patients. Other categories of isolation beds in ICU, HDU, dialysis, labour room should also be kept in readiness for immediate use of patients. Private hospitals of the districts should also be kept in readiness for immediate use at short notice. Adequate stock of medicines like Flavipiravir, Remdisivir etc should be maintained at district level to meet the demand at the local level. District teams should be re-oriented on the SOP for treatment of patients under home isolation, and the same should be followed without fail,” Mohapatra wrote in his letter.

Mohapatra also pointed out that the RRTs teams should undertake periodic visits to patients under home isolation as per SOP.

The district administration of Jharsuguda banned weekly markets in the district for the next 3 weeks to check the spread of Covid-19 as minister of state (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra told the Odisha Assembly on Friday that the rise in Covid-19 cases in western Odisha was due to a cricket tournament in Raipur town of Chhattisgarh.

The Road Safety World Cricket Series 2020-21 played between March 5 and 21 at Raipur’s Saheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket stadium saw large attendance of youth from western Odisha districts like Kalahandi, Bargarh and Nuapara. After the rise in Covid-19 cases in western Odisha district of Nuapara, the state government curbed inter-state bus service to Chhattisgarh.