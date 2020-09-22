e-paper
Odisha Assembly Speaker calls for all-party meet on September 25

Odisha Assembly Speaker calls for all-party meet on September 25

Speaking to ANI, SN Patro said, “An all-party meeting has been called on September 25 to ensure the smooth functioning of the House during the upcoming session. We will discuss the provisional calendar and about the zero or questions hour during the meeting.”

india Updated: Sep 22, 2020 10:03 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bhubaneswar
Patro stated that starred questions will not be taken up during the session.
Patro stated that starred questions will not be taken up during the session.(ANI Photo)
         

Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker SN Patro has called for an all-party meeting on September 25 ahead of the monsoon session.

Patro stated that starred questions will not be taken up during the session.

Patro stated that starred questions will not be taken up during the session.

“We have made all the arrangements following the Covid-19 guidelines including seating arrangements. We are not allowing the audience this time. All the MLAs and ministers along with their personal staff and Assembly staff will undergo Covid-19 test, two days before the session and again on the fifth day of the session.”

“We have also given an option to the senior member of the house this time. If he or she is not able to attend the session due to Covid-19 and they inform in advance, we can arrange video conferencing for the person to attend the house from district headquarters (Collector’s office).”

Besides, the Speaker inspected the seating arrangements along with other measures in the assembly in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

The monsoon session will be held from September 29 to October 7.

