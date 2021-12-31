Odisha bans all New Year’s Eve parties, imposes night curfew in urban areas

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Thursday banned congregation of people at public places including tourist spots on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The government, which also revived night curfew in urban areas, has also ordered he Jagannath temple in Puri to be closed on December 31 and January 1, and the Maa Tarini Temple in Keonjhar district and Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar from December 31 to January 2.

The restrictions were imposed as five more cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed on Thursday, raising the total number of the new coronavirus variant to 14 in Odisha. The state has 1,480 active cases, according to the union health ministry database.

In a order issued by the special relief commissioner, the state government directed officials to carry out random checking of crowd and gatherings at public places such as picnic spots, malls, shopping complexes, hotels, clubs and restaurants.

All social and religious gatherings will remain prohibited and no picnic in parks, nature clubs, beaches will be allowed. Also, no cultural and dance programmes of any sort would be organised in hotels or any other venue.

“No educational institutions would organize excursions/ picnics till end of January 2022,” the notification said.

The government also brought back night curfew in all urban areas of the state from 10pm to 5am. There will be no movement of vehicles except for exigencies on production of proper evidence.

The government, however, has allowed political gatherings of not more than 100 people with full compliance to Covid protocols in view of panchayat polls scheduled to be held in February next year.

The government said strict enforcement of Covid-19 safety protocols such as wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing of at least six feet between persons at public places will be ensured. In case of violations, penalties will be imposed.

In Jagatsinghpur district, all temples, mosques, churches and other religious places will be closed between December 31 and January 2.