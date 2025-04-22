Bhubaneswar, The opposition BJD on Tuesday sought the intervention of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes into the death of a tribal man during a recent eviction drive conducted by the administration in Rourkela. Odisha: BJD seeks ST commission's intervention into tribal man's death during eviction drive

A 35-year-old tribal protester, identified as Ettua Ekka from Barkani village in Sundergarh district, died allegedly after coming under an excavator engaged in the construction of a railway line to the Rourkela Steel Plant .

The deceased was among the villagers who were protesting their eviction for the railway line construction.

As many as 19 people, including 16 policemen, were injured in stone-pelting by the agitators.

A BJD delegation submitted a memorandum to the NCST, through its regional office in Bhubaneswar, and sought its intervention into Ekka's death.

The memorandum highlights the "grave violation of tribal rights" and the "alarming administrative apathy that led to Ekka's death" on April 20.

"Ekka was crushed to death by an excavator in the presence of the police, law enforcement and RSP officials while trying to prevent the encroachment of community land. The incident has sparked grief, anger, and fear across the region, with serious concerns raised regarding police conduct, misuse of force, and criminalisation of peaceful protesters," the BJD memorandum said.

The regional party urged the NCST to direct an inquiry by an independent agency into Ekka's death and the role of local authorities, and demanded FIRs against responsible officials and RSP personnel, protection of tribal land rights and review of past acquisitions, withdrawal of FIRs lodged against tribal protesters and a structured process of dialogue and mediation between the administration and tribal communities.

"This is not merely a law and order issue but a matter of tribal dignity, justice, and constitutional protection," the BJD memorandum said and called upon the commission to act decisively to ensure accountability and prevent such "state-sponsored injustices" to the common man in general and tribals in particular in future.

