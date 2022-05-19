Odisha cabinet announces slew of projects to boost irrigation potential

BHUBANESWAR: Amid distressing agricultural statistics of stagnant farmer income and low irrigation potential in Odisha, the Naveen Patnaik cabinet on Wednesday announced a series of measures to increase the irrigation facilities and farm mechanisation.

Of the 32 proposals cleared by the state cabinet this evening, around half-a-dozen dealt with giving a major push to irrigation as the state has just about 42 per cent of the total crop area covered under irrigation. With poor irrigation coverage, the average monthly income of an agricultural household in Odisha was estimated to be ₹5112, the second lowest in the country and increased by just ₹136 between 2012 and 2018.

The cabinet approved the scheme “sustainable harnessing of groundwater in water deficit areas through Deep Bore Well projects under Biju Krushak Vikash Yojana- Deep Bore Well Secha Karyakrama” for creation of irrigation potential of 2 lakh hectare area in Rabi season and 5 lakh hectare area in Kharif season by installing 1 lakh deep bore wells in five years. The scheme is to be implemented in 256 blocks of 26 with an outlay of ₹4,198.16 crore is expected to benefit 1 lakh farmers every year by helping them grow cash crops.

The second irrigation project cleared by the cabinet for creating irrigation potential is construction of 1280 check dams across the streams and small rivers throughout the state to provide assured irrigation facilities to the areas where farmers are using traditional irrigation by constructing temporary bundhs. The scheme titled “Construction of check dams under Mukhya Mantri Adibandha Tiari Yojana (MATY) would run for a period of three years - from 2022-23 to 2024-25 - with an outlay of ₹811.45 crore for creation of irrigation potential of 27,600 hectares. It would also provide drinking water facilities to the villages in post-monsoon period, replenish recharge of ground water level.

The third project that the cabinet approved was to renovate the Bargarh main canal, a major canal of Hirakud distribution system, for increasing the carrying capacity. The main canal, which has been providing water for irrigation to 1.3 lakh hectare command area in kharif season and 98,958 hectare area in rabi in Sambalpur, Bargarh, Subarnapur and Bolangir districts since 1962, is witnessing a decline in the carrying capacity due to erosion of its side slopes. The cabinet approved the tender for the work amounting to ₹160.33 crore.

The financial bid of “construction of Gangadhar Meher Lift Irrigation Project (Additional ayacut) in Bijepur along the rising main canal of Bargarh Main Canal in Bargarh district on turnkey basis was also approved. “Gangadhar Meher Lift Irrigation Project (GMLIP), Bijepur” was proposed to provide irrigation facilities to the upland areas of Bijepur,

Sohela and Barpali blocks of Bargarh district and Dunguripali block of Sonepur district are at a higher level than the optimum level of the Bargarh Main Canal of Hirakud dam project. The project, expected to cost ₹185 crore, would see water from Bargarh Main Canal travel to 12 villages of Bargarh and Barpali block of Bargarh district through intake well/channel.

The cabinet also approved construction of in-stream storage structure across river Kuakhai near village Pandara in Khordha district at a cost of ₹127 crore including hydro-mechanical works, power connectivity works, road connectivity, staff quarters including design and estimate of all components with operation and maintenance of the project for a period of five years or five flood seasons whichever is more.

The in-stream storage formulated by the state during 2019-20 with an outlay of ₹1,1700 crore will create large waterbodies within river embankments without displacement of people. The storage structure will fulfil the drinking and domestic requirements of the people of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Balianata block of Khorda district. Besides, the storage will be utilised for fishery development over an area of 161.79 hectare area.

The cabinet approved budgetary allocation of ₹4,973 crore for “Mission Shakti” programme over next 5 years. The mission which managed to create over 6 lakh women self-help groups in last two decades, has managed to financially empower over 70 lakh women in the state.