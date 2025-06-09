Kendrapada , Asserting that the Odisha government was committed to deporting Bangladesh nationals staying illegally in the state, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday asked the police and the district administration of Kendrapara to take strict action against such persons as they may pose a threat to national security. Odisha CM asks police to take action against Bangladeshi infiltrators

He said deportations would be made as per the law of the land.

"The local police need to work in coordination with central agencies to tackle the tricky the issue of illegal immigration," Majhi said.

While reviewing the implementation of government programmes in the district, he directed the police to identify the unlawful settlers with the help of the administration and initiate steps for their deportation.

"All the infiltrators whether from Bangladesh or any other country will be dealt with sternly," he said, adding that the state government is following a zero-tolerance policy towards foreigners settling down without valid documents as they are always a threat to India's security.

Majhi, who also holds the Home portfolio, had informed the assembly in March that 3,738 Bangladeshi infiltrators have been identified in the state.

Kendrapara tops the list with 1,649 people, followed by 1,112 in Jagatsinghpur, 655 in Malkangiri, 199 in Bhadrak, 106 in Nabarangpur and 17 in Bhubaneswar.

As many as 1,711 Bangladeshis from coastal Odisha were served 'Quit India' notice in 2005 in accordance with provisions of the Foreigners Act. However, the exercise to deport them was put on hold by the Centre amid allegations of wrongful identification of the suspected foreign nationals, an official said.

However, 21 Bangladeshi nationals were deported to their country under Foreigners Act prior to 2005, the official said.

Kendrapara's development issues were discussed as the CM took stock of administrative performance, infrastructure growth, and social welfare initiatives.

"Kendrapada will become a launch pad for the state government's second-year development agenda," Majhi said, while addressing officials and public representatives.

The review meeting was attended by MLAs from the district and discussions were held on strengthening water resource infrastructure, accelerating industrial growth, and expanding the district's renowned mangrove cover.

Majhi asked the officials to focus on the eco-tourism potential of Kendrapara and put efforts to attract more tourists to Bhitarkanika National Park and Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary while preserving ecological integrity.

Also, the MLAs and other people's representatives drew the attention of the chief minister to the long-standing demand for setting up a medical college in Kendrapada and implementing the 'parikrama' project around the Baladevjew Temple.

Majhi appreciated the district's performance in the creation of Lakhpati Didis and the success of Subhadra Yojana. He also lauded the district's performance in grievance redressal, implementation of mid-day meal scheme, and distribution of allowances.

He asked the administration to prepare a comprehensive roadmap within a month to develop Kendrapada into a model district, with a special focus on industrial growth, tourism, renewable energy, and uninterrupted drinking water and healthcare access.

Earlier, Majhi participated in a Tiranga Yatra from the Mausi Maa Temple to the historic Shri Baladev Jew Temple. He also flagged off two outreach initiatives Krishi Rath and Revenue Rath.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.