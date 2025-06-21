Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
Odisha CM directs officials to maintain protocol in diarrhoea-prone areas till Dusshera

PTI |
Jun 21, 2025 10:07 PM IST

Bhubaneswar, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday directed health department officials to maintain the ongoing protocol in waterborne disease-prone areas till Dusshera festival even as the number of diarrhoea cases are on decline in six districts of the state.

At least 13 people have so far died of waterborne diseases. A total of 3,892 people were affected by diarrhoea and cholera in Jajpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar districts.

The CM issued the directive while reviewing the diarrhoea situation in the six districts.

So far, 3,543 patients have recovered from the disease while 254 others are still under treatment, an official statement said.

The diarrhoea situation is now under control and the number of new infections has completely reduced and the number of infections also reduced in the six districts, it said.

Asking officials not to be complacent over the improvement in the situation, the chief minister directed the health department to keep the medical services from primary health centres to medical colleges functioning in a coordinated manner as they are now.

He also directed the officials to upkeep preventive measures where there is a possibility of the disease. Mahji said the protocol should be maintained in all vulnerable places till the Dusshera festival.

The chief minister was informed in the meeting that the process of purifying drinking water is going on in all educational institutions, the statement said, adding that Majhi has also asked all educational institutions to follow all rules and make preventive measures so that no child falls ill in any school.

The CM also said that inspection of food items should be done in various places where street food is sold and all steps should be taken to purify those areas. He also emphasised on purification of tube wells in all rural areas and testing of drinking water in vulnerable places.

Majhi was also informed that the state government has launched a public awareness campaign vigorously through Information-Education-Communication across the state.

The Mission Shakti department is continuing an awareness campaign through women SHG members for the prevention of diarrhoea. Asha Didi, Anganwadi workers, women SHG members are actively involved in the campaign to spread the awareness message to all families, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

