Odisha college student sexually assaulted by classmates, 4 detained

Four students of a degree college in Odisha’s Sundargarh district were detained by the police for sexually assaulting a classmate.

The incident which took place on June 26 came to fore after the victim student lodged a complaint at Sundargarh Sadar police station on Monday evening. After the incident, the girl stopped going to the college which led her family to believe that something was amiss. The victim then told her parents about the incident.

“The girl was waiting for a bus to go to her college on June 26 when two of her classmates arrived on a bike and promised to drop her at the college. On the way, one of the youths took her to Putudihi jungle and sexually assaulted her. Three other classmates of the accused reached the spot and raped her,” said inspector of Sundargarh sadar police station Ramakanta Sai.

The victim’s statement has been recorded and she has been sent for medical examination. The bike which the accused used has also been seized.

Minister of State for Home Dibya Sankar Mishra told the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday that 17,528 cases of rape were reported in Odisha in last 10 years. Replying to a written question by Congress MLA Narasingh Mishra, Mishra said this year 937 rape cases have been registered till May-end. On Monday, Odisha Assembly witnessed protests by opposition BJP and Congress over rising crime in the state.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 14:00 IST